Mette M. Bølstad and Stephen Uhlander, screenwriters for the political drama series Nobel, won the Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize for best script at the Göteborg Film Festival and TV Drama Vision. The voting jury consisted of Lars Blomgren, Isabelle Pêchou, Leena Virtanen, and Gudrun Giddings. Nobel follows a lieutenant, who after being stationed in Afghanistan, returns home to his family. The first two episodes of Nobel were shown at the festival, which is held from January 27 to February 6.
