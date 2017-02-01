Gaumont has established a U.S. feature film division and has hired Johanna Byer, as vice president of Creative Affairs, to oversee the division. Based in Los Angeles, Byer will be using Gaumont’s library to develop and produce English-language films for an international audience. Byer will work closely with Cecile Gaget, head of International Production, and Adam Fishbach, senior vice president of Creative Affairs. Previously, Byer served as vice president of Development at Working Title Films. Gaumont announced four films as part of this new venture: Train to Busan, Point Blank, Dead Tired, and Barbarella.
Leave A Comment