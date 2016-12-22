Independent factual content production and distribution company Barcroft Media has signed content agreements that will see the company’s short form content distributed to territories in China, Africa and Canada. The company has announced the launch of Barcroft videos on Weibo, China’s largest social media platform; Rumble.com, the Toronto based online video platform and an agreement with MobiMedia/RealTime Images who will distribute Barcroft content to local African partners including MTN, Vodafone, Huawei and Safaricom.
