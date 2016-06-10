CANAL+ Création Originale has greenlit Season 3 of the Federation Entertainment’s political drama The Bureau. Co-produced with The Oligarchs Production, the spy thriller delves inside the French Intelligence Agency, as the organization undergoes a crisis and the department trains and dispatches agents to serve as double agents in Iran, Syria and Libya. The series stars Mathieu Kassovitz, Sara Giraudeau, Léa Drucker and Jean-Pierre Darroussin. Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. has secured the first and second seasons, while the series has reached the fifth slot in iTunes’ Top Season chart in the U.S. The Bureau has also been sold to broadcasters in Belgium, Sweden, Portugal, Germany and New Zealand.
Excellant series.
Fantastic series – I cannot wait for Series 3
Excellent production and superb acting – marvellous TV
I’m in love with every piece of this dynamic and intriguing French spy series. It is nuance and sophisticated while at the same time magnetically holds you to its every word, action and silence. I put off watching the last episode of the 2nd season because I was terrified. And watched all of season 1 and 2 again. Last night I finally gave in to watching episode 10 of season 2, the last, and man o man, I wasn’t disappointed and couldn’t have predicted what wold occur. Now its just a matter of time till season 3 is filmed, shown first on french TV, then released everywhere else.