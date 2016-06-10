CANAL+ Création Originale has greenlit Season 3 of the Federation Entertainment’s political drama The Bureau. Co-produced with The Oligarchs Production, the spy thriller delves inside the French Intelligence Agency, as the organization undergoes a crisis and the department trains and dispatches agents to serve as double agents in Iran, Syria and Libya. The series stars Mathieu Kassovitz, Sara Giraudeau, Léa Drucker and Jean-Pierre Darroussin. Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. has secured the first and second seasons, while the series has reached the fifth slot in iTunes’ Top Season chart in the U.S. The Bureau has also been sold to broadcasters in Belgium, Sweden, Portugal, Germany and New Zealand.