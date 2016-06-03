The Arabic version of crime drama Grand Hotel will debut in Egypt during Ramadan’s super-primetime. Egypt’s CBC and OSN start the remake of the hit series by Spanish production company Bambu Producciones and Atresmedia on June 6. During the month of fasting, Arabic channels traditionally show their best programs to profit from the record viewership numbers. Amr Youssef (Sons of Rizk) is starring in this crime drama written by Tamer Habib, directed by Mohamed Shaker Khedeir and co-produced by Beelink Productions and Eagle Films. The series takes place in an iconic Egyptian hotel frequented by society’s elite circling around dangerous secrets and lies, intrigues, love stories, inheritance struggles and false suspicions. The Arabic remake follows several other adaptions, led by the Italian Imperial on RAI and El Hotel de los Secretos, the Spanish language version by Televisa USA. The original aired on Spain’s Antena 3. Beta Film has sold the series in over 90 territories. The company also handles the remakes.
I started watching grand hotel the Arabic version . I am not able to watch after version 19. How do I do that