Enthusiastic six-year-old Rainbow Ruby is slated to make her way onto Canada’s Family Jr. network. Produced in association with DHX, the CGI-animated series is CJ E&M’s first original global animation series, a co-production project with China Entertainment. The series follows Ruby as she transports to a magical world where her stuffed animals come to life. Rainbow Ruby will debut in a special presentation on Saturday, April 23 at 6:45 p.m. ET before moving to its regular timeslot Mondays at 5:10 p.m. ET on April 25.
Where can I find rainbow ruby merchandise this is by far my little 17month olds favourite show!! Sings the song and dances needs the song and show to soothe her when she’s upset I’m from Toronto Canada
Many thanks for all and anyone who considers and takes the time to read this!!!
Becca