Enthusiastic six-year-old Rainbow Ruby is slated to make her way onto Canada’s Family Jr. network. Produced in association with DHX, the CGI-animated series is CJ E&M’s first original global animation series, a co-production project with China Entertainment. The series follows Ruby as she transports to a magical world where her stuffed animals come to life. Rainbow Ruby will debut in a special presentation on Saturday, April 23 at 6:45 p.m. ET before moving to its regular timeslot Mondays at 5:10 p.m. ET on April 25.