May Issue of ‘VideoAge’ Under the Sign of the Phoenix

VideoAge‘s symbol for these L.A. Screenings 2025 is the phoenix, the mythological bird that rises from the ashes of its predecessor, due to the fact that January’s Los Angeles County wildfires killed dozens of people, destroyed 18,000 structures valued at more than $275 billion, and triggered vast evacuations and many displaced families.

Previously, the 2023 Hollywood strikes that included the Writers Guild, the Screen Actors Guild, and the Federation of Television and Radio artists, resulted in an estimated 45,000 job losses in the entertainment industry and a $6.5 billion economic loss to Southern California’s economy.

But despite all that, the phoenix will rise again at these 62nd annual L.A. Screenings, scheduled for May 15 and 16 for the independents and for May 17- 21 for the major studios.

The May edition of VideoAge will also report on a recycled TV season that will rule the upcoming U.S. broadcast schedules, and its guide portion will provide a list of new and renewed series, a list of new content available from indies, plus the international sales executive rosters at the major Hollywood studios.

The Issue also investigates what’s brewing in the TV trade show business, delves into the MIP Cancun question (and the answer for MIPCOM Cannes), as well as reviews the future of the L.A. Screenings.

In addition, two former CBS and Paramount executives and L.A. Screenings veterans, Giovanni A. Pedde from Italy and Stephen Tague from the U.K., teamed up, with Tague reviewing Pedde’s book, Mediaverse: The Rise of Decentralized Media.

There are also floor reviews of markets such as MIP London, the London Screenings, and Lille’s Series Mania Forum, and a preview of the upcoming NATPE Budapest.

Finally, there will be a story on how airlines now give passengers extra time to board planes, and a My2¢ concerning the business model of streaming platforms and the business model of many international TV trade shows.

Read VideoAge May Issue here.