Go back just five years and there were 56 pilots picked for the U.S. TV season, all hoping to become U.S. hits locally, before turning into hits globally, which many of them did. A few years before that, 80 or so pilots would not have been an unusual number of debuts.

Today, however, the U.S. TV sector finds itself with a much different scenario. Between them, the major networks aren’t even capable of a mere handful, let alone double-digit pilot numbers, as they’re caught between an audience loss to streamers and the domino effect causing advertising downturn, leading to an inevitable remit to reduce budgets.

Writers, in particular, and everyone else working behind the scenes, are desperately seeking jobs — any jobs in any industry — as TV work has dried up. Even shows that have an on-screen life have reduced writers rooms (though none contain the traditional one or two writers per series seen in the U.K., where episode orders are smaller than in the U.S.).

The reduction in new orders can be understandable on one level, while on another level investing in new projects could lead to a higher return on the content they greenlight — but it’s still a gamble. Network executives are boringly and overly playing it safe, wanting to keep their jobs and going for themes, titles, and characters associated with an all-too familiar past. Sure, COVID and Hollywood strikes got in the way, but so too has what seems like a “worry about the job” attitude from decision-making executives. The “If we go for that it might fail and we might lose our job” mentality seems to have truly hit big-time, as the networks they represent stay with existing titles and refuse to branch out into something new.

Many new shows recently hitting the U.S. network airwaves are Americanized versions of global franchise hits (The Traitor and talent/ dance/Masked Singer-type formats immediately come to mind).

While production of network shows has been cast aside, production of streaming content is providing some work — Adolescence, Severance, The White Lotus, Invincible, Reacher, Zero Day, Paradise, and 1923 are among a growing list of series with overseas interest and sales.

However, networks stand to lose even more of their audience to streamers, or lose previous overseas buyers of their limited new content offerings.

Confided an English-language content buyer: “For several years now we have not been that interested in [U.S.] network shows, with the odd exception. The best shows for us, which we have picked up in recent years, have been made for the likes of Hulu, Peacock, Paramount + (even for U.K. and Australian broadcasters). The days of tracking the new crime procedural shows, which run to 22 episodes, and the bidding wars, which went with them are long gone. As I say, there is the odd exception and we picked up St. Denis Medical, as did the BBC and it is a great little show.”

(By Mike Reynolds)

U.S. Broadcast Networks 2025-2026 Season (confirmed as of April 30)

ABC

911: Nashville (drama pick-up)

Writer/Executive Producer: Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, Rashad Raisani

Executive Producers: Angela Bassett, Brad Falchuk

Production Company: 20th Television, Ryan Murphy Productions

Cast: Chris O’ Donnell, Jessica Capshaw

Premise: Follows the police, firefighters and medical personnel who respond to major emergencies that rock their city.

Abbott Elementary – renewal

Grey’s Anatomy – renewal

High Potential – renewal

The Rookie – renewal

Shifting Gears – renewal

Will Trent – renewal

CBS

Boston Blue (drama pick-up)

Writer/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis

Executive Producer: Jerry Bruckheimer, Donnie Wahlberg, KristieAnne Reid

Production Company: Jerry Bruckheimer TV, CBS Studios

Cast: Donny Wahlberg

Premise: Danny Reagan relocates to Boston to take a job as a detective with Boston PD. His partner is detective Lena Peters, the daughter of a prominent law enforcement family in Boston.

Distribution: Paramount Global Content Distribution

CIA (working title) (drama pick-up)

Executive producer: Dick Wolf, David Hudgins (showrunner), Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, Peter Jankowski

Production Company: Universal Television, Wolf Entertainment, CBS Studios

Cast: Tom Ellis

Premise: FBI spin-off. A fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station.

Distribution: Paramount Global Content Distribution

DMV (comedy pick-up)

Executive Producer/Writer: Dana Klein

Executive Producer: Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Robyn Meisinger

Production Company: CBS Studios

Premise: Based on award winning author Katherine Heiny’s short story, a single camera workplace comedy set at the place everyone dreads going most: the DMV.

Distribution: Paramount Global Content Distribution

Sheriff Country (drama pick-up)

Creators: Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot

Showrunner/Executive Producer: Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis

Executive Producer: Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnn Reid, Max Thieriot, Rony Phelan, Joan Rater

Production Company: CBS Studios, Jerry Bruckheimer TV

Cast: Max Thieriot, Morena Baccarin, W Earl Brown

Premise: Mickey Fox investigates criminal activity and patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.

Distribution: Paramount Global Content Distribution

Elsbeth – renewal

FBI – renewal

Fire Country – renewal

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – renewal

Ghosts – renewal

Matlock – renewal

NCIS – renewal

NCIS: International – renewal

NCIS: Sydney – renewal

The Neighborhood – renewal

Tracker – renewal

Watson – renewal

FOX

American Dad! – renewal

Bob’s Burgers – renewal

Doc – renewal

Family Guy- renewal

Krapopolis – renewal

Murder in A Small Town –renewal

The Simpsons – renewal

Universal Basic Guy – renewal

The CW

Sullivan’s Crossing – renewal

NBC

Happy’s Place – renewal

St. Denis Medical – renewal

Renewals Still To Be Confirmed

Doctor Odyssey (ABC)

The Equalizer (CBS)

Accused (FOX)

Alert: MPU (FOX)

Animal Control (FOX)

The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

Going Dutch (FOX)

The Great North (FOX)

Grimsburg (FOX)

Rescue: Hi-Surf (FOX)

Brilliant Minds (NBC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Grosse Point Garden Society (NBC)

The Irrational (NBC)

Law & Order (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Lopez vs Lopez (NBC)

Night Court (NBC)

Suits LA (NBC)

All-American (The CW)

Wild Card (The CW)