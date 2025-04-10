What to Expect at L.A. Screenings 2025

The programs are here, and not just those related to content, but also those that have to do with logistics. The content part is easy to explain. Very few new series mean many renewals. As of today, April 10, for the U.S. broadcast television 2025-2026 season, 35 series have been renewed, while just seven new pilots have been commissioned. The logistics of the L.A. Screenings are indicated below.

Many of the Screenings will be shorter this year, with the indie portion lasting two days (May 15 and 16) at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, a new venue that will be hosting 47 exhibitors, while major studios like Fox, Amazon MGM, and Lionsgate will be taking up just one day each, while Paramount Global, Sony, and Warner Bros. Discovery are taking two days each, and Disney three days. Only NBCUniversal is taking four days. Nonetheless, the Screenings will last a full seven days for the buying contingent, as it has for the last few years.

But what will contribute to save the U.S. TV season in 2026 will be heated state elections, the mid-term congressional elections and tons of sports content, with the Winter Olympics (February 6-22 in Milan-Cortina, Italy), the FIFA World Cup (June 11-July 19 in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), in addition to various U.S. sports like football and basketball that consistently draw large audiences.

Meanwhile, here’s a play-by-play schedule for the L.A. Screenings 2025:

Thursday, May 15 & Friday, May 16: Indie screenings at the Roosevelt Hotel.

Friday, May 16: ITV Studios screenings.

Saturday, May 17: Fremantle screenings, NBCUniversal screenings, Paramount Global screenings, Amazon MGM screenings, Disney party, Telefilms party, NBCUniversal party.

Sunday, May 18: NBCUniversal screenings, Paramount Global screenings, Sony Pictures TV screenings, FOX Entertainment party, Sony party.

Monday, May 19: NBCUniversal screenings, Warner Bros. Discovery screenings, Lionsgate screenings, Disney screenings, Warner Bros. Discovery drinks, Paramount Global party.

Tuesday, May 20: NBCUniversal screenings, Warner Bros. Discovery screenings, Disney Screenings, Sony Pictures screenings, Apple screenings, Amazon MGM drinks.

Wednesday, May 21: Disney screenings, Fifth Season screenings.