How Asian TV Buyers Are Dealing With COVID Crisis

Asia TV Forum (ATF) market organizers just released a survey conducted with 77 TV content buyers across Asia to find out programming strategies during COVID-19 disruptions.

Around the world, television viewership has surged as many countries are experiencing lockdowns. And ATF officials have learned that dramas, kids’ animation, and formats have been taking the top three spots on the schedules, with documentaries/factual ranked fourth.

In the survey, 64.6 percent of respondents reported that the pandemic has not changed their traditional programming trend.

Drama leads the pack for 85.4 percent of respondents, followed by kids’ animation (61.5 percent), formats (41.5 percent), and documentaries (31.5 percent).

With only 16.9 percent preference, reruns did not fare well, and movies did even worse, being popular with just 5.4 percent of respondents.

The way that Asian programmers dealt with the task of replacing cancelled shows indicated some interesting results. For example, even though reruns were one of the least favorite genres, 41.5 percent of respondents reported that they were scheduled. And movies were even less favored as replacements, garnering just 1.5 percent of the vote.

Also interesting is the criteria used when hunting for urgent content. According to the ATF survey, price is the main criteria for 82. 3 percent of respondents.

As far as reaching Asian buyers to offer content, the overwhelming majority said that they preferred to be reached by e-mail, and less than 20 percent desired phone calls. In any case, top sources of content are coming from existing suppliers.