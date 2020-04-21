The Post-COVID-19 New TV Awards Season

Throughout a typical year U.S. TV network schedules and advertising coffers are populated by a slew of live awards shows. Indeed, in the U.S. alone, there are more than 30 major TV-related annual awards ceremonies, and some 20 televised awards ceremonies. This averages out to about two per month.

We know that awards shows are often looked upon by a certain faction in the outside world as the industry patting itself on the back, that they think it’s a lot of hours of self-glorification. There is, however, another very important way to perceive these events. Awards shows are a great way to showcase programs and talent, possibly leading to more sales for the shows and more work for the talent behind and in front of the camera.

Additional benefits can be accorded to outlets broadcasting these programs in that they may see increases in audiences and ad buys, and to trade publications, some of which survive mainly because of “For Your Consideration” ads.

But what about the next “series” of awards shows? With uncertainty about when life can return to a pre-virus state, how can anyone even think of awards shows? And is there really an appropriate list of contenders in any category for a true, and dare I say, “honorable” nominees list, let alone a winner?

Television channels and industry associations depend a lot on these awards since they usually lead to better ratings and higher ad rates (though some higher-profile awards specials have shown ratings drops in recent years).

But how will they host these events in the latter half of this year and/or the earlier part of next? Those 20 televised awards have to be spread apart and not crammed into a few short months. Plus, the awards broadcasts have to reflect their calendar year in order to be televised live. Since the awards-related associations need the revenue from the telecasts, it is possible that the networks will dictate a new calendar. Finally, will post-COVID-19 awards solidify the dominance of streamers over broadcast?

In this regard, it is also possible that the industry will split again, as happened with the Cable ACE Awards. The CableACEs (Awards for Cable Excellence) were given out by the National Cable Television Association (NCTA) from 1978 to 1997 to honor excellence in American cable television programming. They were created to serve as the cable industry’s counterpart to broadcast television’s primetime Emmy Awards, which until 1988 refused to honor cable programming. However, by 1997 cable programming had grown to hold more critical acclaim over broadcast programming. Therefore, in 1998 the NCTA chose to end the CableACEs. (Contributed by Mike Reynolds in Los Angeles)

Major TV-related awards

American Society of Cinematographers

Art Directors Awards

BET Awards

Costume Designers Awards

Critics’ Choice Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards

Directors Guild of America Awards

Editors Guild Awards

Emmy Awards

Genesis Awards

GLAAD Media Awards

Golden Globes

Humanitas Prize

Iris Awards (NATPE)

Kids’ Choice Awards

Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Awards

MTV Movie & TV Awards

National Reality Television Awards

Peabody Awards

People’s Choice Awards

Producers Guild Awards

Soap Opera Digest Awards

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Television Academy Honors

Television Critics Awards

Writers Guild Awards

Young Artists Awards

Women in Film & Television Awards

Major Televised Awards Shows

Academy of Country Music Awards

American Music Awards

BET Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Critics’ Choice Awards

Golden Globe Awards

Grammy Awards

Independent Spirit Awards

Kids’ Choice Awards

MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV Music Awards

Oscars – Academy Awards

People’s Choice Awards

Primetime Emmy Awards

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Tony Awards