NATPE: Present & Future Revealed

While here at NATPE Miami, VideoAge is monitoring several developments simultaneously: NATPE expectations, the London TV Screenings (and the BBC Showcase), MIP-TV, and the L.A. Screenings.

The latest news on the aforementioned developments can be found in VideoAge Daily (both online and in print). It’s also worthwhile to review VideoAge’s January 2020 (NATPE) Issue, which is now available in print, text, PDF, and audio formats.

Of the 15 total featured articles, these are the most note-worthy: Tapping 13 sources of money for production; MIP Cancun’s effect on NATPE; critical reviews of both DISCOP and the ATF (both markets are experiencing some growing pains); and Turkish “soaps” as seen in a new book. Plus, there are the obligatory stories about U.S. President Donald Trump (one in English, the other in the Spanish-language section); a straight-arrow editorial about what’s on everyone’s mind: The future of television; and last, but not least, our report on Robert Chua of Singapore and Hong Kong, who’s been named as the 29th International TV Distribution Hall of Fame honoree.