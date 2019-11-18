TAC Studios Presents ‘Move On’ And ‘Asylum’

TAC Studios, the production arm of The Africa Channel, introduced new scripted developments, Move On and Asylum, as part of its slate for local African distribution.

Comedy series Move On tells the story of a romantic who is trying to silence her late husband’s ghost. Workplace comedy Asylum revolves around the support staff of the foreign embassy in South Africa.

Narendra Reddy, general manager of The Africa Channel, stated, “Our finished and in-development originals stands testament to our commitment to building and investing in talent to foster quality and excellence in media production on the continent. We anticipate engaging with local broadcast networks seeking finished shows and investment in pre-sales in content that is uniquely African with an international production aesthetic.”