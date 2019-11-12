What’s in store in VideoAge’s November Issue

In preparation for MIP Cancun and DISCOP, VideoAge is now offering online its printed Issue that will be distributed at both concurrent markets (before being mailed).

What readers will see are over 11 articles covering 10 countries in Africa and the Caribbean. Plus, there are features on Italy, Mexico, Romania, and the U.S., and articles reporting on four trade shows, animation activities, and even airport security news for those who travel extensively.

If you are curious to find out what this past MIPCOM was all about, all you have to do is read pages 10 and 12. If, on the other hand, movies are your jam, the review of the American Film Market is on page 20. Similarly, if technology is your thing, the report on the recent NAB New York is on page six. For production-centric readers, this November 2019 edition of VideoAge has three stories: one about film commissions in Romania, one on the Italian region of Abruzzo, and one on the state of animation in Canada.

In addition, the Issue features a report on what to expect at MIP Cancun and who made the famous creatures in the classic Black Lagoon movie.

Finally, there’s a “cold blast” to the European Parliament from the My 2¢ editorial page for having enacted a law that doesn’t make sense, and in fact is detrimental to E.U. citizens and their countries.

The text and PDF versions of the VideoAge November 2019 Issue can be found at: www.VideoAge.org