‘Mister Mayfair’ Production Announced With Flair in Miami Beach By Co-producers

Production on the much-anticipated Mister Mayfair, a new film trilogy, was announced on June 2 with an elaborate event in Miami Beach, Florida. A co-production between multinational SPI, St. Petersburg, Florida-based 365 Flix International, and London-based Goldfinch, Mister Mayfair will consist of three 90-minute episodes, and will be distributed internationally jointly by 365 Flix International and SPI.

The films will be directed by Philippe Martinez (brother of 365 Flix International CEO Karinne Behr) and star Armand Assante, Steven Bauer, and Ken Davitian. SPI’s Loni Farhi will serve as a producer together with Kirsty Bell, Alan Latham, and Martinez, while Behr, Lee Beasley, and Phil McKenzie have been tapped as executive producers. Ciro Orsini will be billed as a co-producer.

At a cocktail reception held at a penthouse at the Miami Beach Hilton Hotel, the co-producers introduced the main cast to some 100 guests, who were later entertained by Brazilian dancers and a buffet dinner on the lawn of the Hilton’s Santorini restaurant.

Martinez (who’s also 365 Flix International’s founder) reported to VideoAge that production “will start in mid-June in Portugal, London, and York, in northeast England.”

Mister Mayfair tells the tale of Max Mitchell, a former New York gangster who’s now living the good life in Mayfair, London, rubbing elbows with a glamorous crowd. At 65, nothing can stop him — except the arrival of his heretofore unknown granddaughter, Barbara. In search of her last remaining relative, she slams into Max’s life like a freight train. Max is stunned to discover that he has a granddaughter, and is desperate to make up for lost time after learning that the daughter he never met died years ago.

Pictured above, l. to r., SPI’s Stacey Sobel, Max Farhi and his father, SPI’s Loni Farhi, 365 Flix International’s Karinne Behr, and Jake Seal of PVS Studios in Baton Rouge and Black Hangar Studios in London.