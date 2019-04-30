Here a list of the official events at the 56th annual L.A. Screenings:
Canadian Screenings: May 12-18
Indies: May 14-17, InterContinental Hotel, Century City
Paramount: May 16, 20-22 (LATAM, May 16)
Viacom: LATAM, May 17
CBS: May 18, 20-23 (LATAM, May 18)
NBCUni: May18-22
HBO: May 19
Lionsgate: May 19
MGM: May 19-21
Disney: May 20-23 (LATAM, May 21)
WB: May 20-23 (LATAM, May 20)
Sony Pictures: May 21
15th Annual L.A. Screenings Veterans: May 23.
Updated information will be available at the VideoAge info desk at the InterContinental Hotel and online at: www.videoageinternational.net/l-a-screenings-2019/
