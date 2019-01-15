L.A. Screenings 2019 Calendar Unveiled by ‘VideoAge’

The InterContinental Hotel — which houses the indies that exhibit at the L.A. Screenings — has already inked an agreement with NATPE and Events TM (which, once again, will jointly coordinate the event for the indies) to reserve a block of rooms for some 85 expected exhibitors.

With Disney acquiring Fox studios, Fox’s LATAM screenings will most likely be incorporated into Disney’s LATAM screenings, which will take place on Wednesday May 22. In the years prior to the Disney acquisition, Fox used to start its screenings for the LATAM contingent on the previous Thursday— the same day that the Upfronts ended in New York City. It also marked the conclusion of the indie screenings that began on Tuesday (with the setting up of the exhibiting suites having taken place a day earlier).

Industry insiders are now saying that what happens will be up to Disney. Those same insiders are also speculating that Fox will probably only host some limited screenings. But if Fox does reduce its L.A. Screenings presence, Paramount will increase its own with daily screenings at the Paramount Theater on its own lot. Meanwhile, CBS Studios International will soon announce its own screening venue for its 2019-2020 series.

If the aforementioned scenario plays out, the screenings for the indies will start on Wednesday, May 15 (with set-up day being the day before), and will end on Saturday, May 18, when the studios begin their traditional schedules, which will continue up until Friday, May 24.

It’s only after NATPE that a clear picture of the new schedule will emerge. But there are a number of possible scenarios. For example, if some studios begin screening for Canadians on Monday, May 13 (at the start of the Upfronts in New York City), “deal day” will probably be on Tuesday, May 21. On the other hand, if the Canadian screenings start on Saturday, May 11, and if all the studios follow suit, then “deal day” could be Monday, May 20, or even Sunday, May 19.

Regardless of all the upheaval this year, it is expected that the L.A. Screenings 2019 calendar will still mostly retain its traditional schedule:

Indies, May 14-17

CBS, May 18, 20-23

Disney, May 20-24

Fox, TBA

Lionsgate, TBA

NBCUni, May18-23

Sony, May 20-24

Paramount, TBA

Viacom, TBA

WB, May 20-23