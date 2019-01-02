TV Series To Watch For At 2019 Golden Globes

This weekend the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 6, 2019.

Hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, the ceremony will celebrate film and television nominees. Nominees in Best Television Series – Drama category include The Americans (produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions), Bodyguard (produced by ITV Studios’ World Productions), Homecoming (produced by Universal Cable Productions and Amazon Studios), Killing Eve (produced by Sid Gentle Films and BBC America), and Pose (produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions).

The nominees in Best Television Series for Musical or Comedy include Barry (produced by HBO Entertainment, Alec Berg, and Hanarply), The Good Place (produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, and 3 Arts Entertainment), Kidding (produced by Showtime, Some Kind of Garden, Aggregate Films, and Broadlawn Films), The Kominsky Method (produced by Warner Bros. Television), and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (produced by Amazon Prime Video). Find the complete list of nominees here.