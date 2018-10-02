Planning For MIPCOM: Inter Medya

This VideoAge’s installment of its Water Cooler pre-MIPCOM reports highlights Inter Medya. The company’s CEO, Can Okan, reported what the Turkish international content distribution company will be offering at the Cannes market.

“This year we bring a number of series like The Pit (second season), Flames of Desire (pictured), and Innocent,” Okan said, and added: “Inter Medya also brings new formats to MIPCOM. The latest ones include 19, a quick show with a simple and attractive concept; 19 boxes, 19 questions, and 19 seconds!”

Okan also commented on the country’s decreasing exchange rate for the lira against both the U.S. dollar and the euro. “The effects of the local currency devaluation on the Turkish TV industry has raised the expectations of international sales,” he said.

He continued: “Both the producers and broadcasters are basing their budgets on international sales revenues since it is becoming harder and harder to finance top quality Turkish dramas in domestic market dynamics. Thus, we will keep the same pricing policies in order to catch targeted sales figures.”

While no press conference or parties have been planned at press time, Okan did mention: “Like every year, we have a happy hour every day. We look forward to welcoming all to our stand C16D from 5:30-7:30 p.m.”