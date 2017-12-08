Mexico and Turkey To Shine at NATPE Miami

Mexico and Turkey will be the dual focus of VideoAge’s Daily at NATPE Miami.

In Mexico, VideoAge will analyze the new TV Azteca, which is now under the direction of television broadcast veteran Alberto Ciurana.

Ciurana (pictured above) is now TV Azteca’s Chief Content and Distribution Officer, a new position created under the leadership of CEO Benjamín Salinas.

As TV Azteca’s CCDO, Ciurana is responsible for the company’s three terrestrial TV networks, one satellite TV station, as well as production, international content sales and sports operations.

In Turkey, VideoAge Daily will explore the importance of LATAM for the sector — which, for some Turkish companies, now represents 35 percent of their annual revenues, and look into why that makes NATPE so important for them.

On the international sales side of the Daily’s review, seven of Turkey’s largest content distribution companies will be exhibiting at NATPE Miami, bringing over thousands of hours of new programming. Among the companies that VideoAge Daily will be focusing on are: Calinos, Global Agency and Kanal D.