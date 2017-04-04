Drama At The New 2018 Cannes TV Series Festival

As reported in the VideoAge Day 2 Daily at MIP-TV, the dates for the first International Cannes Festival of Series were announced for April 9-12, to be held at the Palais during MIP-TV 2018. This will pit Cannes against Series Mania, a similar event sponsored by the city of Paris, and possibly by the current Minister of Culture.

A press conference followed the official announcement, made by the City of Cannes on March 8, which named Fleur Pellerin, former culture and communication minister and founder of Korelya Capital Investment, as president of the association created to organize the first International Festival of Series.

However, MIP-TV organizers pointed out that they will continue their Pre-L.A. Screenings Showcase, which premiered this year with U.S. series already picked up by the U.S. TV networks.

When Pellerin was culture minister, she initiated discussions to expand Series Mania, a TV drama festival in Paris. Now in its eighth year, Series Mania will be held April 13-23 at Forum des Images, which is in the Forum des Halles complex in Paris.

“There are no leading international events about TV series, even though this form of production has become very important in the realm of creative and broadcasting production. I am honored for the trust given to me and will carry with passion the ambitions of this rendez-vous, for both professionals and the public,” commented Pellerin.

Based on a project developed in 2014 by the mayor of Cannes David Lisnard, the TV Series Festival will include an international competition, screenings, meetings with artists and writers, and networking between creators, producers and broadcasters.

Benoit Louvet, Reed Midem’s Paul Zilk and Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal Plus Group, the Festival’s partner, were also present at the press conference.

Louvet, the former key executive at TF1 Group, is the Cannes International Series Festival’s managing director.