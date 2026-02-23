Banijay Kids Inks Deals for “Aquila & The Medieval Misfits”

Banijay Kids & Family has licensed Aquila & The Medieval Misfits to Canal+ (France), ITV/ITVX (U.K.), NDR (Germany) and RTBF (Belgium).

Aquila & The Medieval Misfits is a 2D animated sitcom for kids aged 6+. Set in the hilariously chaotic kingdom of Yetropolis, the series follows Aquila, a clever and resourceful 10-year-old from a humble food truck family, who unexpectedly lands a job as personal assistant to the pampered Princess Winifred. Tasked with keeping the kingdom from collapsing under Winifred’s whims, Aquila navigates castle chaos and city-wide shenanigans, all while searching for a place to truly belong.

The series is produced by Zodiak Kids & Family France and Tiger Aspect Kids & Family in co-production with Umedia, with the support of CNC, Wallimage, Procirep and Angoa. It is based on an original idea by Henry Paker and Tom Beattie and the illustrations of Henry Paker, an award-winning comedian, writer, and illustrator and co-host of the Three Bean Salad podcast.