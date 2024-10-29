DeAPlaneta Partners with Panini, Pan Pon

DeAPlaneta Entertainment has secured two new collaborations with Panini Magazines and Pon Pon Edizioni dedicated to the black kitty Milo. The agreement with Panini Magazines (Panini Comics) will bring Milo – The Official Magazine to newsstands, while the agreement with Pon Pon Edizioni will allow young Milo fans to discover its first Magic Coloring Album.

Preschool animated series Milo, co-produced by DeAPlaneta Entertainment and Fourth Wall, is available in more than 20 languages and is distributed in over 170 countries. It was recently launched in the U.S. on PBS and in Germany on Super RTL.

Produced in 2021 and released in Italy in 2022, Milo is a tribute to curiosity and the desire to explore and learn. Its protagonist and title character is a 5-year-old cat who, along with his best friends Lofty and Lark, explores the wide variety of vocations that exist in the world, from doctors and mechanics to hairdressers and cooks, introducing younger audiences to a variety of professions in a positive and fun way.

Milo – The Official Magazine, available at newsstands and on Panini.it every two months, is inspired by one of the professions explored by Milo and includes an accessory.