Canada’s Animation at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will showcase artwork from the National Film Board of Canada’s animation collection beginning on May 12.

Norman McLaren and Evelyn Lambart’s 1949 music short Begone Dull Care and Ishu Patel’s 1984 Oscar-nominated short Paradise will be featured as part of the exhibition “Inventing Worlds and Characters: Animation.”

The third iteration of “Inventing Worlds and Characters: Animation” will highlight nearly a century of animated filmmaking, as told through the stories of diverse filmmakers. In addition to the NFB’s materials, the gallery will showcase concept artwork, layout drawings, animation cels, character maquettes and other objects from films such as The Skeleton Dance (U.S., 1929), Pinocchio (U.S., 1940), Asparagus (U.S., 1979), Akira (Japan, 1988), WALL•E (U.S., 2008), Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (U.S., 2022), and more.

Since 1939, the NFB has been the guardian of a heritage collection of Canadian works, comprising more than 16,000 titles, serving as a worldwide reference in the conservation and digitization of audiovisual archives.