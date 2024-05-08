TeamTO, France Televisions, Super RTL Partner on “Angelo Rules” S6

TeamTO’s animated comedy Angelo Rules heads into a sixth season with co-production partners France Télévisions, Canal+ and Super RTL. The new season is scheduled to launch in France and Germany in early 2026.

Marion Winter, senior manager Program Acquisition & Co-Productions, Super RTL, stated: “Angelo Rules has been a highlight in our TOGGO kids’ program since 2010. With a unique combination of creativity and intelligence, the title hero and his friends have accompanied several generations of German children as they grew up. We can’t wait to continue this success with some crazy new adventures.”

Based on the popular books by Sylvie de Mathuisieulx and illustrated by Sébastien Diologent, the animated series has aired in over 100 territories on premium platforms.

The series has also been widely recognized within the animation industry receiving a Pulcinella Award for Best Kids TV Series at Cartoons on the Bay 2010; and nominations at the 2013 Emmy® Kids Awards; 2013 Trickfilm Festival; 2012 Anima Mundi; and 2011 BANFF World Media Festival.