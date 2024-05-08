Abacus Media Reps “The London Underground Killer”

Indie Woodcut Media is currently in production on new true crime feature documentary The London Underground Killer, for Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland. Abacus Media Rights is handling worldwide sales.

The London Underground Killer (90’) delves into the life of an Irish vagrant by the name of Kieran Kelly, who could possibly be one of the U.K.’s most prolific serial killers. Kelly confessed to murdering fifteen people and attempting to kill countless others. He was arrested for petty theft in 1983, and whilst in his holding cell, killed his fellow inmate, strangling him with a pair of socks. Committed over a period of thirty years, his alleged crimes kicked off an investigation that delved into a hidden world of delusions, fear, and desperation on the streets of London.

Executive producers are Matthew Gordon and Koulla Anastasi, producer is Emma Griffiths, Jo Conchie-Power is the director. Gordon commented, “We are pleased to join forces again with Abacus Media Rights on this documentary for Prime Video. As we explore the life of Kieran Kelly, we shed some light on the inner workings of an individual who lived on the edge of society. His recollections of the heinous acts he claimed to have committed was confused by years of addiction and also his own mythology. This film questions not only the reality of these crimes but also society’s reaction to the violence caried out in an underground society that was hidden in plain sight.”