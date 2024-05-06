Italy’s Rai Journalists Strike over Control by Government

Some journalists at Italian pubcaster Rai are on strike today to protest against budget streamlining and the alleged control by Georgia Meloni’s rightwing government over their work. Usigrai and FNSI unions stated: “An attack on constitutional rights is underway.”

The reasons for the strike were given in a statement read during the main editions of the public service’s news programs. “We are on strike,” the journalists explained, “because in Rai’s industrial plan, information is the great absentee; the turnover between retired journalists and new hires is blocked by the company, which does not implement a public selection for the transparent recruitment of journalists and favors direct calls to freelancers, fueling new precariousness without stabilizing the existing collaborators. We are striking to defend the autonomy and independence of public service broadcasting from the pervasive control of information spaces by politics. We will continue to fight to ensure that you viewers have the right to be informed in a balanced, reliable and plural way. We will always be on the side of the citizens to whom Rai belongs.”