‘Jornadas Internacionales’ Unveils 2024 Dates

Jornadas Internacionales has unveiled the dates of this year’s event: October 7-8, 2024.

The LatAm content industry event — organized by ATVC and CAPPSA — will return to the Hilton Buenos Aires hotel in the Puerto Madero district of the Argentinian capital city.

“As every year, Jornadas Internacionales will be the must-attend event to learn about the agenda of sector issues, the main innovations in technology and the actions for the development of connectivity and the digitalization of other industries, which will be the focus of debate in the academic conferences and technical talks,” said Walter Burzaco, president of ATVC.

“This 34th edition will once again open the doors to all the protagonists of the sector. The thematic agenda will follow the demands and growth of the market, as well as the transformation of contents with technology, the different ways of accessing them and the arrival of new entertainment proposals for users”, said Sergio Veiga, president of CAPPSA.