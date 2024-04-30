Inter Medya Expands Presence in Italy

Turkey-based Inter Medya has inked a deal with Italy’s Mediaset for feature films My Son, starring Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Büşra Develi, and Second Chance, bringing together Özcan Deniz and Nurgül Yeşilçay.

My Son revolves around Ali, a handsome young man who takes tourists on boat trips off Turkey’s southern coast. During one of these trips he meets enigmatic and beautiful Leyla, and, some time later, he is presented with the son he conceived with her on a magical night on the boat. Ali sets about becoming the best possible father he can.

Romcom Second Chance follows the love story between Yasemin, a math teacher, and Cemal, a restaurant owner. Although their opposite personalities spell trouble at the beginning, their relationship will grow and they will take a second chance at life.

Inter Medya has also recently licensed miniseries Interrupted and Dreams Realities to Mediaset Italy.