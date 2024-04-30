Coveted Sports TV Rights In the Net

The U.S. National Basketball Association (NBA) is finding a basket full of money. Indeed, NBCUniversal is ready to pay $2.5 billion a year for some of its games, Walt Disney is paying $2.6 billion a year for some other games, while NBA is keeping certain games to create a package for a streaming partner, possibly Amazon’s Prime Video.

The media-rights deals, that would start with the 2025-2026 season and last 10 years, represent increases from the current $1.2 billion that Warner Bros. Discovery is paying annually for TNT’s NBA broadcast, and the $1.5 billion a year that Disney is paying yearly for its ESPN and ABC TV broadcasts.

Warner Bros. Discovery wasn’t able to reach a new agreement with NBA but has the option to match the competing bids.