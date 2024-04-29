Xilam Secures Partners for “Piggy Builders”

French animation studio Xilam Animation has secured a number of European public broadcast partners for its upcoming CG preschool proprietary series Piggy Builders, with France Télévisions (France), BBC (U.K.) and ZDF (Germany) on board as commissioning broadcasters.

The 52 x 11’ series, created by Marie Manand, Julien Hazebroucq and Emmanuelle Leleu, is set to be delivered in summer 2025 with Romain Villemaine as the director (Ricky Zoom, Maya the Bee, Valiant).

Piggy Builders follows Cornelia, Cesar and Charlie, a trio of curly-tailed piggy siblings who live in Fine Forest. Whilst they are very different to one another in nature, they have many things in common: they all love building, they all love solving problems, they all love their community and, most importantly, they all love each other. As the piggies embark on their building projects, they also must face a lazy and selfish wolf, Vern, who thinks he’s bigger and badder than he really is.