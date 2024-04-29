VICE Media Unveils New Structure

VICE Media has formed VICE Studios Group, a content studio comprised of five production entities: Pulse Films, UnTypical, VICE Studios LatAm, VICE Studios Canada and a news documentary unit; with a distribution catalog of over 1,000 hours.

The new entity will be led by co-presidents Jamie Hall in London and Danny Gabai in Los Angeles.

Pulse Films will produce long and short-form content covering commercials and music videos, scripted film and television series, and music documentaries.

VICE Studios has been renamed UnTypical and will focus on documentaries and formats. The prodco has recently premiered two titles at Sundance: The Gospel According to Tammy Faye and DEVO.

VICE Studios Canada is the production entity based in Canada, focused on factual format series servicing broadcasters such as VICE TV and Bell Media’s Crave.

VICE Studios LatAm, dedicated to highlighting Latin American and LatinX stories, specializes in documentary series and other non-scripted formats. Later this year, the series and first original format for VICE, Lucha De Antojos (Street Chefs) will air on ViX.

The group also includes a long-form news documentary team. Earlier this year the team was prized with the RTS Award for On-Demand Journalism Stealing Ukraine’s Children.