All3Media Secures Pre-Sales for ‘Spacey Unmasked’

All3Media International has secured multiple pre-sales for docuseries Spacey Unmasked, a forensic look at a man who was once one of the most admired and respected actors in the world.

Featuring never-seen-before interviews and archive, the two-part series examines Spacey’s life from childhood to early success on Broadway and subsequent rise to stardom. The actor’s fall from grace came amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior. In 2023 Spacey was acquitted of sexual offences against four men in a U.K. trial.

Spacey Unmasked is directed and produced by Katherine Haywood and executive producers Dorothy Byrne and Mike Lerner. Produced by Roast Beef Productions in association with All3Media International, which is handling international right to the series.

Pre-sales include a multi-territory deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for exclusive territory rights for the U.S. on ID and Max, for pay-TV and HBO Max in Poland, FTA HBO Max and Spain, for FTA networks and discovery+ in Italy and Germany, for Max and discovery+ in Latin America, and for Three Now in New Zealand.

In addition, pubcasters including DR Denmark, YLE Finland, NRK Norway, SVT Sweden and VRT Belgium will premiere the show in their territories – with RTL Netherlands and Nine Network Australia having rights in their countries.