Disney and Polsat Extend Linear Channels Deal

The Walt Disney Company Polska and Grupa Polsat Plus have renewed a multi-year agreement for linear channels distribution.

Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Nat Geo People, FX, and FX Comedy will remain in the packages of the largest pay-TV provider in Poland. The channels are available on Polsat Box, Polsat Box Go, and Netia.

Commenting on the deal, Marlena Pasowski, director Affiliate Sales for The Walt Disney Company Central Europe (CE), said: “We’re excited to renew our channel agreement with Grupa Polsat Plus. The linear channels continue to be important for our partners and in Poland and our brands are recognized for their quality and engaging content.”

Grupa Polsat Plus and Disney partner across various areas, including content acquisition, pay-TV channels, Disney+, and the most recent Disney music concert, which was broadcast on Polsat during Easter Monday.