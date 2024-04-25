Bell Media Launches Ten FAST Channels

Canada’s Bell Media has launched ten FAST channels in French and English.

“With the launch of our FAST channels, Bell Media once again aims to grow and deepen relationships with its audiences by delivering compelling stories to Canadian consumers wherever they are,” said Sean Cohan, president of Bell Media. “We are excited to partner with FAST platforms to provide advertising partners with new opportunities to engage their target audiences, drive results and measure the success of their campaigns,” Cohan added.

The ten FAST channels are available to viewers through their LG TV channel guides and soon on Samsung TV Plus.

French-language channels include: Noovo realities, Noovo cinema, and Noovo comedies.

English-language channels include: CTV @Home, offering a selection of the best CTV lifestyle shows; CTV Gridlock, offering classic episodes of Highway Thru Hell and the complete series of Heavy Rescue: 401; TV Laughs, featuring sitcoms, roast battles and comedy shows; The Mightiest by CTV, focusing on mega-machines and massive missions; CTV News; and TSN The Ocho, a channel that features unusual sports and entertaining competitions.