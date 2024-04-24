EOS Foundation & LABS Join Anica Academy

The Board of Directors of Italy’s Anica Academy ETS Foundation has approved the entry of the EOS Foundation – Edison Orizzonte Sociale ETS, and FAPAV’s LABS (Learn Antipiracy Best Skills) among its members.

The Foundation was created with the objective of devising, managing and organizing training courses in the film and audiovisual professions. It was initially founded thanks to the support of ANICA, Medusa Film, Netflix, Rai, Paramount and Vision Distribution; later joined by Gaumont Italia in 2023. The Foundation’s Board of Directors is chaired by Francesco Rutelli.

LABS (Learn Antipiracy Best Skills) is a not-for-profit organization — the first in this sector – that has worked for over 35 years in the protection of intellectual property and copyright for the audiovisual industry in Italy.

Fondazione EOS – Edison Orizzonte Sociale ETS is the corporate foundation of Edison Spa. EOS’ mission is the fight against educational poverty for 11-to-17 year-olds. EOS considers the world of cinema and culture as primary areas of activation and inclusion of children, even the most vulnerable.