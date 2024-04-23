WBD to Showcase Max, XR at Content Warsaw

Warner Bros. Discovery has come on board Content Warsaw — running June 3-6, 2024 — as a partner and exhibitor, set to deliver a sneak preview into its new global streaming platform Max and its new XR production technology.

During the three-day market and conference the company will showcase the latest streaming trends, offering participants a sneak peek into Max, its global streaming platform expected to arrive in Poland in June. It will also demonstrate how XR technology is shaping the future of content production and provide a special glimpse of what it has to offer for buyers across the CEE region.

“We are proud to showcase our cutting-edge content and technology at Content Warsaw. As we gear up for the launch of our Max streaming platform in EMEA, we are reaffirming our commitment to deliver quality and engaging storytelling. Our promise is to provide a diverse range of content to our audience, both via streaming and traditional TV, ensuring inclusivity and relevance,” said Maciej Gozdowski, Group vice president – Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery Poland. “Content Warsaw will be a crucial role as a hub for collaboration, bringing together industry players from across the CEE region. I am eagerly looking forward to the opportunities this event presents and am excited to establish new partnerships,”

C21’s editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “We are delighted to welcome Warner Bros. Discovery to the Content Warsaw line-up. On both the channels and distribution front their input to the three-day event will be considerable, and we thank them for being at the heart of our new mission.”