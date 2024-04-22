Yes Studios’ #NOVA to Premiere in Norway

#NOVA, the yes Studios documentary that captures the Hamas terrorist attacks at the Nova Festival in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, has been acquired by VGTV in Norway for launch this week.

#NOVA (1 x 52’) uses self-shot and mostly exclusive footage from festival attendees to chronicle, minute-by-minute, the tragic events of that day when Hamas terrorists executed more than 300 partygoers and kidnapped a further 40.

Sharon Levi, managing director of yes Studios, commented: “We are now six months on from the Nova festival and as the war continues and narratives shift daily, we are seeing new interest in this film from a range of broadcasters. #NOVA documents the brutal start of the war, an important moment in history, and captures different viewpoints without a conventional news agenda. Importantly, it also serves as a reminder that we still don’t know the fate of some of the young people kidnapped on this day.

#NOVA has been produced by Kastina Communications for yes Docu, with Dan Pe-er directing. International distribution is handled by yes Studios.