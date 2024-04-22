Bell Media, Cineflix Board Shark Teeth’s ‘Building Bad’

Canada’s Bell Media has pre-bought the first series of Shark Teeth Films’ new factual engineering franchise ‘Building Bad’. Cineflix Rights has acquired the rights to distribute the series worldwide. Production has already started for a Fall delivery.

Building Bad (10 x 60’) examines what happens when scientists, inventors and engineers turn to the dark side. From Italian Mafia’s assassination drones and Columbian drug cartels’ secret narco subs to a network of New York City heroin processing labs and the ingenious escape routes in Pablo Escobar’s Hacienda and Catêdral hideouts, Building Bad uncovers the nefarious products of greedy, ruthless, and brilliant minds.

Executive producers are Adrian Carter and Tom Mudd for Shark Teeth Films, Felicia Litovitz and Richard Life for Cineflix Rights.

Picture courtesy of U.S. Coastguard