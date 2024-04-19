Keshet Acquires New British Royal Family Doc

Keshet International has acquired the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the documentary “2024: 100 Days That Rocked the Royals” from ITN Productions.

Commissioned by Channel 5 and slated to premiere in the U.K. on April 20, the 90-minute feature documentary retells the series of crises faced by the royal family in the first three months of 2024. A king fighting cancer, a princess undergoing chemotherapy, and an heir torn between privacy and duty are just some of the struggles the royal family had to endure.

Royal commentators and journalists shed light on how, in a vacuum of information, some corners of society have descended into conspiracy, further adding to the Royals’ list of woes. With expert analysis and intimate insights, this film paints a poignant portrait of a monarchy facing up to huge scrutiny and challenges with determination and grace.