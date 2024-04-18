Monte-Carlo TV Fest to Open with ‘The Gray House’

The 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which will take place June 14-18, 2024, has announced that the limited Republic Pictures series The Gray House from Territory Pictures, Revelations Entertainment and Big Dreams Entertainment, will open the Festival following a red carpet arrival and opening ceremony.

H.S.H. Prince Albert II, honorary president of the Festival, will officially open the five-day event at the Grimaldi Forum on June 14.

Many of the stars of The Gray House will be in attendance, including Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds, The West Wing), Daisy Head (Harlots), Amethyst Davis (Kindred) and Ben Vereen (Roots), along with executive producers Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys) and Lori McCreary (Madam Secretary).

The Gray House focuses on the true story of the unsung women who turned the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the North. A Virginia socialite, her mother, a formerly enslaved sister-in-arms, and the city’s most notorious courtesan transform their underground railroad into an effective and dangerous underground spy network, risking life and liberty to help win the war and preserve American democracy.

The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Photo credit: Bogdan Merluşcă