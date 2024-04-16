Studio 100 Int’l Celebrates Double Victory at 2024 Bologna Licensing Awards

Studio 100 International took home two prizes at the 2024 Bologna Licensing Awards, underscoring its impact on the licensing industry. At the ceremony, held last week as part of the 17th Bologna Licensing Trade Fair/Kids, the company was awarded Best Promotion/Loyalty Campaign for its successful Vegesaurs loyalty program with retailer Lidl and license partner L Founders, and Best Licensed Sustainable Project for a natural dye initiative with License Factory to produce sustainable clothing for Maya the Bee.

Joachim Knödler, head of Licensing at Studio 100 International, expressed his enthusiasm: “These awards are a testament to our team’s and partners’ hard work and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in licensing. Our innovative campaigns not only enhance the consumer experience but also contribute positively to the environment, aligning with our commitment to sustainability.”