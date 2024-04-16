Kartoon Studios Unveils ‘GADGET A.I.’

Kartoon Studios has announced the development of a new proprietary generative AI toolkit and workflow, “GADGET A.I.,” designed to enable the development, production, and post-production of new animated content, as well as revitalize and upgrade the quality and distribution reach of thousands of existing catalog episodes and acquisitions.

Spearheading this initiative is Todd Steinman (pictured above), appointed as Chief AI Officer, leveraging his expertise in technology and digital innovation alongside his current role as president of Toon Media Networks. He will be supported by an internal team that has been developing and refining elements of the toolkit and workflow over the past year.

Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Kartoon Studios and co-creator of the iconic franchise Inspector Gadget, stated: “During the past year, we have dedicated a great deal of time and resources to understand the opportunities with AI as it pertains to our business and have been speaking extensively with leaders in the field. Our commitment to harnessing AI reflects a pivotal shift in our industry’s approach to content creation and distribution. By connecting various tools via OpenUSD into ‘Gadget A.I.’ with NVIDIA Omniverse, we aim to streamline production processes, accelerate quality, and significantly reduce both time to market and expenditures. Todd has done a brilliant job of using technology to turn Kartoon Channel! to profit in record time for a streaming service, and his fluency in digital technology makes him a natural fit to lead this initiative into the future.”