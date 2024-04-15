ATV’s ‘Hercai’ Travels to Italy

Istanbul-based ATV Distribution has inked an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery in Italy for drama series Hercai, marking the company’s first deal in that territory. The Turkish drama series, which has been licensed to more than 100 countries, is set to air in Italy today on RealTime.

ATV’s head of Global Sales, Muge Akar, commented: “I feel deeply honored to step into this territory with ATV’s hit Turkish series, Hercai. I am confident that the audience will appreciate this timeless Turkish drama centered around themes of love and revenge.”

The drama, with unexpected twists and steeped in cultural tradition, depicts the love story between Reyyan and Miran, who will each have to overcome many obstacles and confront their own families to fulfill their love.