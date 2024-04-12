Cartoons on the Bay to Honor Musker, Pichelli, Iwerks

The 28th edition of Cartoons on the Bay – International Festival of Animation, Transmedia and Meta-Arts will return to Pescara, Italy, from May 29 to June 2, 2024.

Italy’s main fest dedicated to animation and children’s entertainment — promoted by Rai and organized by Rai Com since 1996 — will bestow the Pulcinella Lifetime Achievement award to John Musker, the director behind some of Disney masterpieces such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, and Moana. In addition to a retrospective and a master class, Musker will present the Italian premiere of his latest work, I’m Hip.

Italian comic book artist Sara Pichelli will receive the Sergio Bonelli Award. A Marvel artist since 2008, Pichelli has worked on titles such as X-men, GOTG, and Spider-Man. The Sergio Bonelli Award, created by Cartoons on the Bay and Sergio Bonelli Editore, is now in its third edition and will take place on May 30.

American producer, director and writer Leslie Iwerks will receive the Pulcinella Special Award 2024. Iwerks has directed and produced successful documentaries and short films, such as Recycled Life, The Pixar Story, and documentary 100 Years of Warner Bros. She is the granddaughter of Disney Legend Ub Iwerks, the animator and co-creator of Mickey Mouse with Walt Disney. The award ceremony will take place on June 1.

This year’s edition of Cartoons on the Bay will have Spain as guest country, and Sports as the main theme of the event.