Assessing MIPTV 2024

To Electric Entertainment’s Steve Saltman, the recently-concluded MIPTV “was lightly attended, [but] I found the market to be good. Those attending wanted to and were ready to do business. We were able to come to some agreements.” Similarly, for Entertainment Studios’ Tom Devlin, “[At MIPTV] I was busy and had great catch-up meetings, [but] many people I would have liked to see didn’t come.”

Dermot Horan, director of Acquisitions and Co-productions, RTE Ireland, commented, “It was a quieter market, but I still had a full diary and met up with several companies I have difficulty in fitting in at MIPCOM. And I made a few new contacts, which may lead to future business. Sometimes smaller, less frenetic markets allow for that.”

Phil Ox, head of Film & TV Production, Distribution, and Digital Services, Europe, at Luckymatrix, said: “Clearly, it [was] a mixed bag: attendance had dropped precipitously. On the other hand, in a crisis, opportunities for smaller players arise, or they need to be created ex nihilo. Surprisingly, international co-production is still significant; we have had advanced conversations with Spain, Poland, and France.”

A full report on MIPTV’s last edition will be featured in the L.A. Screenings (May 2024) edition of VideoAge.