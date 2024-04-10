MIPTV Wraps Up Final Edition

Today the MIPTV Cannes spring market closes permanently its doors. A total of 137 exhibiting companies (housed in individual stands and umbrella pavilions in the Riviera section of the Palais) and, according to official figures, 3,537 participants (including 1,100 buyers) from 84 countries attended the event, which ran April 8-10, 2024.

Among the conference sessions at this year’s MIPTV, Day 1 saw the keynote Back to the Future — Bridging the Past and Present to Shape Tomorrow’s TV Landscape by AlixPartners’ Mark Endemaño and the Global FAST & AVoD Summit in the afternoon.

Day 2 featured a fireside chat with BBC’s Mike Gunton and UTAS’ Toby Gorman offering a preview of 10-part series The Americas, in addition to a keynote with the winners of the MIP SDG Awards: pan-African non-profit Ubongo and free library Open Planet.

On day 3 the 11th edition of the International Mentoring & Networking Breakfast for Women, was held in partnership with MediaClub’Elles; plus, the Innovation Summit: Tech & AI session.

Special events scheduled during the mart included a preview screening of Kanal D’s new drama series Secrets of Pearls, and Global Agency’s presentation of new production One Love at the Majestic Hotel, with cast in attendance.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lucy Smith, Entertainment Division director at RX France, held two presentations (one for journalists and the other for all delegates) to outline the organizers’ plans for the inaugural MIP London market, to be held at the Savoy hotel and adjacent IET venue on February 24-27, 2025, with a pre-opening on February 23.

The new event aims to attract distributors based outside the U.K. and bring more buyers to London than those usually attending the London Screenings, which will take place during the same week. Screening rooms, club rooms, deluxe suites, and networking lounges will be available in the IET venue and at the Savoy hotel. Buyers will be invited with complimentary accommodation.