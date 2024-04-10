Dori Media Expands ‘Power Couple’ Format Around the Globe

Dori Media Group has renewed and added new territories for unscripted format Power Couple in numerous territories.

Power Couple, which was created by Abot Hameiri, has been renewed in Germany, Romania, Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia for additional seasons. The series is also being adapted by Banijay Nordic in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway.

The series follows both celebrity and non-celebrity couples that move into one villa together and compete in a fast-paced series that determines who is the Power Couple.

“We are thrilled that our hit format Power Couple continues to drive large primetime audiences to our network and streaming partners across the world,” said Nadav Palti, CEO & president of Dori Media Group. “The success is so big that Germany is now producing two seasons and we are expanding across the Nordics. This series puts couples to the test and captivates viewers of all ages wanting to see who truly is the Power Couple.”

Power Couple is a format about relationships; couples participate in tasks that they cannot prepare for. In order to win, they need to function together, work as a team, and know each other well.