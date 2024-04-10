Cartoon Network Studios Launches Artist Stairwell Website

Cartoon Network Studios has launched a dedicated website that will serve as the virtual home for its iconic Artist Stairwell space.

From 2000 to 2023, the CNS building in Downtown Burbank, California, stood as a vibrant symbol of creativity and a nurturing ground for original animation and artists of diverse talents and backgrounds. Among the many areas of the building that symbolized this spirit was the CNS Artist Stairwell, where anyone from artists to accountants and everyone in between, left their unique mark on the walls in the form of drawings, doodles, and sketches.

In an effort led by CNS executive producer Calvin Wong (We Baby Bears), every inch of the stairwell was scanned and photographed, resulting in the creation of an interactive website (CNStudiosStairwell.com) which presents a ‘flythrough’ 3D tour of the space, allowing animation fans to explore every piece of art. CNS artists, past and present, who contributed to the stairwell will also be able to contribute to the site by submitting annotations to their work via a special link on the page.