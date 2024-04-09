‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens’ Premieres in the Balkans

Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens has been picked up by RTL Croatia and Pro Plus Slovenia.

Featuring all new characters and adventures, the program will debut in Croatia and Slovenia in the second quarter of 2024. Menart, the company that distributes the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game locally, is also overseeing localization of the series for Croatian and Slovenian audiences.

“We are pleased that our partners in Croatia and Slovenia are finding a great deal of success with the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise,” said Mark Kirk, SVP of Distribution at Konami Cross Media NY. “Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens gives fans a brand-new twist with the introduction of ‘Rush Duel,’ allowing for more faster paced and frantic dueling among Yuga and his friends. As proven in the U.S., and many other key territories worldwide, anime fans are excited to see the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Adventures.”